Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe storms in north Georgia Sunday

ATLANTA — A wet end to the weekend is ahead for residents in north Georgia.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says while it will be mainly dry for the majority of the day, severe weather will begin to move through north Georgia Sunday evening and overnight.

Deon says the main activity will start late Sunday and taper off by mid to late Monday morning.

According to Deon, North Georgia is under a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe storms.

Here’s what you need to know:

Heavy rain and lightning

Isolated severe storms with damaging wind gusts are possible

Ponding on roads where storms are heaviest

