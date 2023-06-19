Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe storms in north Georgia Monday

ATLANTA — A wet morning drive is ahead for residents in north Georgia as storms move through the area Monday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says an upper-level low drifts over the southeast for most of the week, bringing rain and storms to Georgia.

Lots of heavy rain and lightning moving into the western suburbs now -- potential for 40+ mph wind gusts as well. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/DPY86wajZP — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) June 19, 2023

Monahan says there is potential for two to four inches of rain through the end of the week.

According to Monahan, North Georgia is under a Level 1 out of 5 risk for strong to severe storms.

Additional waves of rain are expected to move into north Georgia later in the day.

Here’s what you need to know:

Heavy rain and frequent lightning

Isolated severe storms and damaging wind gusts are possible

Ponding on roads where storms are heaviest

