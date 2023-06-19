Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe storms in north Georgia Monday

ATLANTA — A wet morning drive is ahead for residents in north Georgia as storms move through the area Monday.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says an upper-level low drifts over the southeast for most of the week, bringing rain and storms to Georgia.
Monahan says there is potential for two to four inches of rain through the end of the week.
According to Monahan, North Georgia is under a Level 1 out of 5 risk for strong to severe storms.
Additional waves of rain are expected to move into north Georgia later in the day.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Heavy rain and frequent lightning
- Isolated severe storms and damaging wind gusts are possible
- Ponding on roads where storms are heaviest
