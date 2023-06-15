Level 1 of 5 risk for severe storms continues into Thursday

ATLANTA — Severe storms are still possible Thursday after a line of severe storms knocked out power and toppled trees Wednesday afternoon across the southern parts of the metro Atlanta area.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says isolated severe storms are possible Thursday however, they will not be as widespread as Wednesday.
South metro Atlanta counties are all under a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe storms.
Kramlich added that the storms are expected to move through Georgia Thursday afternoon.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Heavy rain
- Damaging wind gusts
- Hail, possible tornadoes
