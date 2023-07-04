July 4th forecast: Risk for strong storms, yellow flag conditions for AJC Peachtree Road Race

If you’re planning on grilling out or going to a fireworks show this Fourth of July, make sure you’re prepared for the possibility of storms.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says there’s a risk of strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening.
There is a Level 1 out of 5 risk for much of north Georgia. Meanwhile for those running the AJC Peachtree Road Race, officials said they will begin under yellow flag conditions.
Here’s what you need to know for the holiday.
- Threats: Damaging winds, hail, lightning and heavy rain.
- Storms could disrupt or postpone some fireworks displays
- Rain chances will wind down late evening.
- Very warm and humid today. Highs near 90 degrees, which is near normal.
