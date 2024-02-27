Isolated showers on Tuesday as wet weather returns

After a period of dry weather, rain is making its way making its way back into the forecast in north Georgia.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says there will be isolated showers on Tuesday.
Temperatures will remain warm throughout the day, according to Monahan.
We’re tracking this week’s rain LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]
Here is what you need to know:
- Light, scattered showers - mainly north today
- Mostly cloudy today; temperatures still in the low 70s
- Rain and a few storms return on Wednesday
- No severe storms expected on Wednesday
- Temperatures cool down on Thursday and Friday
- Showers return on Friday through the weekend
[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]
[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]
©2023 Cox Media Group