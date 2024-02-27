Isolated showers on Tuesday as wet weather returns

After a period of dry weather, rain is making its way making its way back into the forecast in north Georgia.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says there will be isolated showers on Tuesday.

Temperatures will remain warm throughout the day, according to Monahan.

We’re tracking this week’s rain LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

Here is what you need to know:

Light, scattered showers - mainly north today

Mostly cloudy today; temperatures still in the low 70s

Rain and a few storms return on Wednesday

No severe storms expected on Wednesday

Temperatures cool down on Thursday and Friday

Showers return on Friday through the weekend

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]





©2023 Cox Media Group