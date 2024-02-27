Weather

Isolated showers on Tuesday as wet weather returns

By WSBTV.com News Staff
By WSBTV.com News Staff

After a period of dry weather, rain is making its way making its way back into the forecast in north Georgia.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says there will be isolated showers on Tuesday.

Temperatures will remain warm throughout the day, according to Monahan.

We’re tracking this week’s rain LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

Here is what you need to know:

  • Light, scattered showers - mainly north today
  • Mostly cloudy today; temperatures still in the low 70s
  • Rain and a few storms return on Wednesday
  • No severe storms expected on Wednesday
  • Temperatures cool down on Thursday and Friday
  • Showers return on Friday through the weekend

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read