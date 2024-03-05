Isolated showers Tuesday ahead of heavy week of rain

It’s going to be a rainy week across metro Atlanta.

Severe Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says you can expect isolated showers on Tuesday morning and throughout much of the day.

Most of the metro will see widespread rain late Tuesday through Wednesday morning.

Here is what you need to know:

Isolated showers this morning becoming more scattered this afternoon

Heavier rain moves in tonight into early Wednesday morning: 1-2 inches of rain possible

An isolated thunderstorm is possible overnight

Drier Wednesday afternoon into Thursday

Another round of heavy rain later Friday into Saturday with another 1-2″ of rain possible

Flooding risk increases late this week and early this weekend

