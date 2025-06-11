Weather

Isolated showers, storms today; another active weather pattern this weekend

By WSBTV.com News Staff
The chances for showers and storms Wednesday will be isolated. But there will be another active weather pattern over the next several days.

A stream of Gulf moisture will push in starting Thursday and continue through Saturday even into Sunday.

We will see a few disturbances rolling along the stream. That will allow for showers and storms to fire up across north Georgia.

Heavy rainfall will be a concern for the weekend with lots of rain in the forecast.

