Isolated showers, storms today; another active weather pattern this weekend

The chances for showers and storms Wednesday will be isolated. But there will be another active weather pattern over the next several days.

A stream of Gulf moisture will push in starting Thursday and continue through Saturday even into Sunday.

We will see a few disturbances rolling along the stream. That will allow for showers and storms to fire up across north Georgia.

Heavy rainfall will be a concern for the weekend with lots of rain in the forecast.

