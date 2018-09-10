0 Coastal communities prepare as Hurricane Florence barrels toward land

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. - Coastal communities along the Eastern Seaboard are bracing for Hurricane Florence, especially in the Carolinas.

Florence strengthened to a Category 4 storm just after noon Monday with sustained winds of 130 mph.

People in Virginia and parts of Maryland will also be watching the storm closely. Severe Weather Team 2 said inland communities could see upwards of 20 inches of rain.

Officials in North Carolina have order mandatory evacuations, with the storm forecast to make landfall around the Wilmington area.

#Florence looking strong this morning in these first several visible satellite frames. pic.twitter.com/IoVCZsxOe0 — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) September 10, 2018

People and businesses in those communities are heeding the warnings and are taking extra precautions to protect their property.

Matthew Littleton works at Casper’s Marina and said they are moving boats on shore as the storm moves closer to land.

“We start moving boats that are on the bottom level of the marine onto trailers and have owners come pick them up” Littleton said.

People are already emptying store shelves. Businesses said food, water and batteries are off the shelves.

"Right now, we're looking for water and the shelves are clear. We stopped at Walgreens and the shelves were cleared. We decided to bypass the water and come to Lowe's for batteries," said Melinda Evans, who lives in Florence County, South Carolina.

Beachgoers are also preparing for the worst.

"There's a little breeze at the beach and the oceans are like glass," said Keary Moyer. "That's the calm before the storm."

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said 200 National Guard troops have already been activated. He's also asked President Donald Trump for a disaster declaration, so the state can get federal help as quickly as possible.

