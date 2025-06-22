Hot and humid with isolated storms on Sunday

ATLANTA — Get the air conditioning cranking and the fans rolling as a heatwave will send temperatures soaring this week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says the heat is building in.

Temperatures will be in the mid-90s on Sunday, with isolated storms later this afternoon.

Kramlich says the hottest stretch of the year is this upcoming week.

Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 90s, and the heat index values will climb into the triple digits.

The heat wave will last at least through the upcoming weekend.

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]

©2025 Cox Media Group