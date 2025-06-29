Hot and humid Sunday with afternoon storms

ATLANTA — Keep your umbrellas handy, as rain is expected to continue throughout the weekend.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says afternoon and evening storms will develop again on Sunday.

Heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning will accompany the storms.

Deon says this pattern will continue through Wednesday. By Thursday, drier weather will return

As the 4th of July weekend approaches, rain chances will remain low.

Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s.

