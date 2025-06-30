Hot and humid day, hit-or-miss showers and storms later Monday

As the new work weeks starts, the stormy weather pattern will continue Monday through Wednesday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says storms will fire up late Monday as the heat and humidity builds.

We will see some hit-or-miss rain activity through the late evening and early tonight. Some of the storms will bring heavy downpours across parts of north Georgia and could lead to localized flooding.

Otherwise, it will be a hot and humid day with temperatures around the average for this time of year.

Drier weather is expected later this week.

