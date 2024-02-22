Highs near 70 degrees before rain chances return later tonight

ATLANTA — A cold front will move through Thursday night and bring showers to our area.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says the rain will move across metro Atlanta starting tonight into Friday morning.

Monahan says since Dec. 1, we’ve had 13.60 inches of rain in Atlanta. That is a little bit above average for that time period.

It’s also nearly three times as much rain as the area saw during a dry fall.

Here’s what to know for Thursday and the weekend.

Warmer and a bit more humid today; highs near 70 degrees

Cold front moves in tonight with showers in NW GA after dark

Showers will be moving out during the morning rush

Windy and a bit cooler tomorrow with highs in the mid 60s

Slight shower chance on Saturday with a weak disturbance

