Here’s what you can expect for Easter weekend

ATLANTA — As we head into Easter weekend, we will see near-record highs across metro Atlanta and north Georgia.

If you’re heading out early on Easter Sunday, Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says you can expect to see mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures in the 60s.

By the afternoon, we’ll have unseasonably warm temperatures with highs in the mid-80s.

As next week gets underway, we’ll see some showers move in late Monday with a chance of a few storms on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Here’s what you need to know:

Near-record highs in the upper 80s Saturday

Cloudy start to Easter Sunday

Showers move in late Monday

Chance of storms on Tuesday and Wednesday

