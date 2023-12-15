Heavy rains, gusty winds likely as storms move in over the weekend

ATLANTA — Strong storms could move into metro Atlanta and north Georgia over the weekend.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says it’s likely a strong storm system will bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds with it.

On Friday evening, temperatures will drop into the 40s and clouds will move in to bring slightly warmer temperatures on Saturday morning.

She says the rain and storms will move into the area on Saturday night and stick around into Sunday morning.

The storm system will move out by Sunday afternoon.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cool start to the weekend

Heavy rain, gusty winds likely on Saturday night and Sunday morning

Storms will move out early Sunday afternoon

