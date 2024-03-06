Heavy rain from overnight could lead to flooded roads on Wednesday morning

ATLANTA — Wet roads and heavy rainfall could impact commutes on Wednesday morning.

Severe Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says steady rain is moving out now, but scattered showers could stick around until Noon.

A flash flood warning is in place in Atlanta, Sandy Springs and Johns Creek through 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

We're tracking the rain and how it could affect your commute

Here is what you need to know:

Scattered showers of sunrise throughout the day

Warm and dry on Thursday

More heavy rain late Friday through Saturday

Rainfall totals 3 to 4 inches, bringing potential flooding

