Heavy rain from overnight could lead to flooded roads on Wednesday morning

By WSBTV.com News Staff
ATLANTA — Wet roads and heavy rainfall could impact commutes on Wednesday morning.

Severe Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says steady rain is moving out now, but scattered showers could stick around until Noon.

A flash flood warning is in place in Atlanta, Sandy Springs and Johns Creek through 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Here is what you need to know:

  • Scattered showers of sunrise throughout the day
  • Warm and dry on Thursday
  • More heavy rain late Friday through Saturday
  • Rainfall totals 3 to 4 inches, bringing potential flooding

