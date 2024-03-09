Heavy rain moving out Saturday morning, cooler air moves in behind it

The heavy rain that pushed through metro Atlanta on Friday night will be making its way out of the area Saturday morning.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon is tracking a few lingering showers and cooler air that will move in behind the rain.

Deon says gusty winds today and Sunday may knock down a few trees with the ground saturated.

We’re LIVE tracking showers and how long the cooler temperatures will stick around, on Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM.

Here is what to know for Saturday.

Mostly cloudy and turning breezy.

We’ll turn chilly overnight and stay cool on Sunday.

Sunday’s highs will be in the 50s with wind gusts to 30 mph.

Brief cool down only lasts through Monday then temps warm up again with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]









©2023 Cox Media Group