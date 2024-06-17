Heat, humidity continues to hit metro Atlanta

It’s going to be another hot and humid day across metro Atlanta.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says it won’t be as hot on Monday as it was over the weekend.

Here is what you need to know for Monday:

Slight chance for a shower or storm this afternoon

Not as hot through the first half of the week with highs in the low 90s today and tomorrow

Upper 80s on Wednesday

Highs in the low to mid-90s next weekend

