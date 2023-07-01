Heat Advisory issued Saturday, severe weather on the way

ATLANTA — If you plan to be outside all day Saturday, don’t forget your water bottle, as temperatures are heating up to dangerous levels.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says a heat advisory has been issued for north Georgia starting at 8 a.m. Saturday and will end at midnight on Sunday.

Deon says the best time to get outdoors will be in the morning and late evening to stay safe since it will feel like the temperature is 100°-105° in the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-90s.

Deon said a Code Orange Air Quality Alert is also active for metro Atlanta. This means the air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

In addition to the heat advisory, Deon said parts of north Georgia may experience some severe weather in the afternoon into the evening.

Here’s what you need to know:

Far north Georgia will be under a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather

Atlanta and areas south of Atlanta will be under a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather

Damaging winds, hail

Isolated storms

