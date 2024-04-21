Weather

Grab the rain gear for Sunday: Showers moving through, temperatures to fall

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — Make sure you grab the rain gear before you head to church or out for other Sunday activities.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Jennifer Lopez started tracking a line of scattered, heavy rain moving through metro Atlanta late Saturday night.

Lopez says the wet weather will stick around for the early morning hours.

Severe Weather Team 2 is LIVE tracking showers plus a big cool down, on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM starting at 5 a.m.

Here’s what you need to know

  • Scattered rain overnight.
  • Sunday morning starts cool and wet. Rain and isolated thunderstorms during the day.
  • Stays chilly during the day with highs only in the 50s to near 60.
  • Early next week, drying out with temps gradually warming up.

Showers for overnight hours, temperatures falling into 50s


