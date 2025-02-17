Grab a jacket: Colder temperatures return this week

ATLANTA — You won’t need the umbrella on Monday, but you will want a jacket with colder temperatures returning.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says temperatures are starting off in the 20s and 30s across north Georgia.

Monahan says even colder weather will arrive later this week and the chance for rain and a wintry mix.

Here’s what to know for this week.

Chilly start to the week with lots of sun and highs in the upper 40s

Increasing clouds and milder tomorrow with highs in the mid 50s

Light rain and showers move in Wednesday morning

Potentially cold enough (especially Wednesday AM) for a rain/snow mix in far north metro and mountains

Limited to no accumulation expected, except for the potential for up to an inch at highest elevations

Clearing and much colder for the end of the week

