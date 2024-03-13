Weather

Glimpse of spring weather before wet pattern moves in later this week

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Weather is warming up across the metro as spring approaches.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says high temperatures will be in the mid to high 70s on Wednesday afternoon.

Warm weather is coming even sooner than normal this year, according to Monahan. On average, the first 80-degree day in Atlanta comes on March 21. This year, it will be a little earlier than that.

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the incoming wet weather pattern and how it could impact your weekend plans on Channel 2 Action News At Noon.

Here is what you need to know:

  • Warmest day of the year on Thursday, with a high of 80 degrees
  • Cold front moves in Friday with increasing showers/isolated storms
  • Risk of isolated strong, severe storms, mainly over west Georgia
  • Drier on Saturday with rain moving in on Sunday

