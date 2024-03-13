Glimpse of spring weather before wet pattern moves in later this week

Weather is warming up across the metro as spring approaches.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says high temperatures will be in the mid to high 70s on Wednesday afternoon.
[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]
Warm weather is coming even sooner than normal this year, according to Monahan. On average, the first 80-degree day in Atlanta comes on March 21. This year, it will be a little earlier than that.
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the incoming wet weather pattern and how it could impact your weekend plans on Channel 2 Action News At Noon.
Here is what you need to know:
- Warmest day of the year on Thursday, with a high of 80 degrees
- Cold front moves in Friday with increasing showers/isolated storms
- Risk of isolated strong, severe storms, mainly over west Georgia
- Drier on Saturday with rain moving in on Sunday
[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]
[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]
©2023 Cox Media Group