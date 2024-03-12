Frost advisory in place on Tuesday morning before warmer weather comes in

There is a frost advisory in place in metro Atlanta on Tuesday morning.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says outdoor workers should dress warmly on Tuesday morning.

After that, the sun will warm things up, bringing comfortable weather.

We’re tracking a big warm-up this week plus next chance for storms, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning

Here is what you need to know:

Temperatures will hit the low 70s Tuesday afternoon

Warmest day of the year so far on Thursday with highs near 80

Rain and storms return Friday with a cold front

Periods of rain through the weekend

Isolated strong to severe storms are possible

