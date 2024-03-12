Frost advisory in place on Tuesday morning before warmer weather comes in

There is a frost advisory in place in metro Atlanta on Tuesday morning.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says outdoor workers should dress warmly on Tuesday morning.
After that, the sun will warm things up, bringing comfortable weather.
We’re tracking a big warm-up this week plus next chance for storms, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]
Here is what you need to know:
- Temperatures will hit the low 70s Tuesday afternoon
- Warmest day of the year so far on Thursday with highs near 80
- Rain and storms return Friday with a cold front
- Periods of rain through the weekend
- Isolated strong to severe storms are possible
[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]
[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]
©2023 Cox Media Group