Freeze warning in effect through Tuesday morning as spring approaches

A freeze warning is in effect Tuesday morning across North Georgia.

Channel 2 Severe Meteorologist Eboni Deon says all but the far northeast Georgia mountains remain under a freeze warning through 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Many spots outside the perimeter will start Tuesday with lows in the 20s.

We’re tracking this cold pattern and when you can expect things to warm up LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

Here is what you need to know:

Weather will reach the high 50s by Tuesday afternoon

Spring begins on Tuesday night after 11:06 p.m.

Warming back toward 70 degrees by Wednesday and Thursday

Tracking rain Friday into early Saturday

