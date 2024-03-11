Freeze warning in effect for metro Atlanta this morning

Some areas of north Georgia are waking up to temperatures near freezing Monday morning.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says a freeze warning is place across metro Atlanta until 9 a.m.

We’re tracking when you could see temperatures near 80 degrees, on Channel 2 Action News.

The frost and freeze program is initiated when the growing season begins in the spring. This is to alert farmers and the general public about weather that might require protecting cold, sensitive plants.

Our average last spring freeze is March 15th in Atlanta. Over the last 100 years, we’ve seen the last spring freeze get about two weeks earlier – from late March 100 years ago, to mid-March now.

Here’s what to know:

Warming up as the week goes on – back near 70 tomorrow

Lots of sunshine through Thursday

Front moves in Friday with rain and storms

Staying unsettled this weekend with more waves of rain Saturday and Sunday – 1-4″ of rain possible

