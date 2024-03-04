Foggy Monday morning ahead of rainy pattern later this week

A wet weather pattern is returning to north Georgia this week.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says it will be mainly dry on Monday before a wet pattern enters the area on Tuesday morning.
- Areas of dense fog this morning will gradually burn off later this morning
- Mainly dry this afternoon with breaks of sun – highs in the upper 60s and low 70s
- Showers to start the day Tuesday with increasing rain, some heavy, by late in the day tomorrow
- Rain moves out Wednesday morning; warming up and drying out Thursday with highs in the mid-70s
- Next round of heavy rain moves in through the day Friday into Saturday
