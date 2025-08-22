Expect scattered showers, a few storms and clouds into the weekend

Metro Atlanta will experience scattered showers and a few storms Friday night. Overnight and into the morning Saturday,

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz says we’ll keep a few showers around in a mostly cloudy sky through the day Saturday and an east-northeasterly wind.

The temperatures won’t be cool, but it certainly won’t be as hot as it was through much of the work week.

Showers will linger with a few embedded thunderstorms and that cooler, easterly wind at midday. Saturday afternoon will see more of the same, showers and a few thunderstorms that’ll taper off by Saturday night.

Morning lows will be near 70, upper 60s to low 70s, with 71 predicted for Atlanta. That’s the average low for this time of year.

With the clouds and that slightly cooler east-northeasterly wind, most areas will reach highs near 80. Atlanta is expected to reach 82 Saturday, which is 7 degrees below average.

Looking ahead, there’s more scattered shower coverage Sunday before a cold front comes in late, dries us out and cools us off.

