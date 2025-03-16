Drier weather and temperature changes over the next few days

ATLANTA — After experiencing severe storms this past weekend, drier weather is on the way.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says isolated showers are possible this afternoon. The temperatures will be warm but will get much cooler overnight.

You may want to grab a jacket, as Monday morning will be chilly, with temperatures in the 30s to near 40 degrees.

But don’t worry, there will be plenty of sunshine ahead.

Tuesday and Wednesday will become much warmer and stay dry. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s.

A cold front moves in on Thursday and will not bring much rain as there is only a 30% chance, Deon says.

It will be much cooler and highs will not make it out of the 50s.

