Drier conditions ahead for 4th of July weekend

The active weather pattern is coming to an end and it will turn drier as we get closer to the Fourth of July weekend.

There will be plenty of outdoor activities on the books, including the AJC Peachtree Road Race. It will be a very warm start to the race as it usually is with temperatures in the high 70s and 80s. Runners will feel the humidity around, but the good news is that the race will be mainly dry.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

The rest of the July 4 weekend is also shaping up nicely for barbecues and fireworks. We will stay mostly dry with very low rain chances, plenty of sunshine during the days and mostly to partly cloudy skies at night.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 2 for the forecast updates on Channel 2 Action News.

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]

©2025 Cox Media Group