Cold blast, possible flurries ahead for parts of North Georgia

ATLANTA — Much colder air is on the way and could bring the possibility for flurries for parts of north Georgia by tomorrow.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said temperatures will drop into the 30s overnight and will stay in the 40s on Friday.

A weak disturbance may produce some moisture and flurries in parts of north Georgia.

Here’s what you need to know:

A disturbance moves in later Friday into Saturday morning with a chance for flurries/snow showers

Best chance of flurries/snow showers in the mountains where a dusting is possible in scattered locations

Staying cold Saturday

Warming back up a bit for New Year’s Eve Sunday with highs in the 50s

