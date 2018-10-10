0 Channel 2's StormWatch closing system

On behalf of Severe Weather Team 2, we would like to welcome you to StormWatch. We look forward to working with you again to provide your parents and students with the most immediate, accurate information about your schools’ status during inclement weather.

As you know, we use an automated system in order to give you direct access to the system without the need to work through operators on our end. This speeds up the process of getting the information to air and puts you in charge.

CLICK HERE TO ACTIVATE A CLOSING

There are two ways to access StormWatch.

YOU MUST HAVE YOUR ID NUMBER AND PASSWORD TO ACCESS EITHER SYSTEM.

First, you can CLICK HERE to use our automated web system to manually enter your closing.

Or you can DIAL 404-897-6450 then follow the recorded instructions to close, delay or reopen your facilities.

Enter the code most closely associated with your status:

Code Status 0 Open 1 Closed 2 Closed - Staff report 3 Closed, 12 month staff report 4 Delayed 1 hour 5 Delayed 2 hours 6 Closed 1 hour early 7 Closed 2 hours early 8 Closed this evening 9 Closed tomorrow

IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT YOUR ID/PASSWORD OR HOW TO ACCESS THE SYSTEM, PLEASE CONTACT PAUL POWERS AT 404-897-6276.

To serve you better, we are asking you to provide us the email addresses of your school superintendent and primary severe weather contact.

We will use this information to send out messages several days in advance of the storm, advising you of our meteorologists’ forecasts of severe weather.

Please be aware that daycare closings will only be posted on our website, not on WSB-TV.

Thank you for participating in StormWatch. We look forward to serving you.

NOT IN OUR SYSTEM? FAX YOUR REQUEST FOR AN ID:

Fax: 404-897-7370

TO MAIL YOUR REQUEST:

Send a letter to:

StormWatch

c/o Paul Powers

WSB-TV/Channel 2

1601 W. Peachtree St., N.E. Atlanta, Georgia 30309

© 2018 Cox Media Group.