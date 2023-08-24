Chance for pop-up severe thunderstorms today, no relief from extreme heat

The heat wave continues across north Georgia and some areas could see strong to severe thunderstorms pop up.
Severe Weather Team 2 Ashley Kramlich says a few storms are possible late afternoon into the evening.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued until 3:15 p.m. for Rabun and Habersham counties in far northeast Georgia.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Mid 90s today with another code orange alert for metro Atlanta
- Peak of the heat moves in Friday and Saturday with highs nearing 100
- Better storm chance arrives Sunday
- Highs will drop to the 80s next week
