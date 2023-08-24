Weather

Chance for pop-up severe thunderstorms today, no relief from extreme heat

By WSBTV.com News Staff
The heat wave continues across north Georgia and some areas could see strong to severe thunderstorms pop up.

Severe Weather Team 2 Ashley Kramlich says a few storms are possible late afternoon into the evening.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued until 3:15 p.m. for Rabun and Habersham counties in far northeast Georgia.

Here’s what you need to know:

  • Mid 90s today with another code orange alert for metro Atlanta
  • Peak of the heat moves in Friday and Saturday with highs nearing 100
  • Better storm chance arrives Sunday
  • Highs will drop to the 80s next week

