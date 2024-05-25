Chance for isolated severe storms over Memorial holiday weekend

ATLANTA — There will be storms in the forecast for Memorial Day weekend.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said there is a chance for isolated severe storms south and west of Atlanta on Saturday.

Scattered storms are possible earlier in the day.

Not much activity is expected from storms on Saturday afternoon.

Sunday is expected to be sunny and dry.

Things to know:

Isolated severe storms possible for early Saturday

Scattered storms possible

Hot temperatures ahead

