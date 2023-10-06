Blast of fall: Coolest weather in 5 months arrives this weekend

ATLANTA — If you’ve been waiting for the fall weather to arrive in north Georgia, then you’re in luck.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says a cold front is moving through and it’s bringing cooler temperatures with it.

Monahan says the wind gusts will also make it feel cooler. The gusts could reach 30 mph in some areas. Sunday will be the coolest day in five months.

How long will the cooler temperatures stay? We’re tracking when the warm-up w Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

Here’s what to know about your weekend always in view:

Isolated shower chance through the rest of the afternoon and this evening

Highs won’t make it out of the 60s.

Temps quickly falling for Braves Game 1; first pitch: 67° falling into the 50s late in the game

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]

Showers possible and cooler weather coming in as we head toward the weekend





©2023 Cox Media Group