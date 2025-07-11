Another day, another round of storms firing up this afternoon

This week’s summer pattern of storms firing up as it heats up isn’t over.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says there will be more afternoon storms on Friday and through the weekend.

With the storms that develop, heavy rain, isolated flooding and frequent lightning are all possible.

Kramlich says the heat will build this weekend with a heat index near 100 by Sunday.

