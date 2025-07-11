Weather

Another day, another round of storms firing up this afternoon

By WSBTV.com News Staff
By WSBTV.com News Staff

This week’s summer pattern of storms firing up as it heats up isn’t over.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says there will be more afternoon storms on Friday and through the weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV Weather App for alerts wherever you go]

With the storms that develop, heavy rain, isolated flooding and frequent lightning are all possible.

Kramlich says the heat will build this weekend with a heat index near 100 by Sunday.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 2 as we track the storms and dangerous heat on the way, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read