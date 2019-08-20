0 The Atlanta Child Murders, 40 Years Later

ATLANTA - A Channel 2 Primetime Special, The Atlanta Child Murders, 40 Years Later takes a close look at a part of Atlanta's history many do not know about and some would like to forget.

Between 1979 and 1981, more than two dozen children were killed in Atlanta.

The murders terrified the entire metro area. Now authorities are taking a new look at this decades-old case in hopes of providing more closure for the victims' families.

Convicted murderer Wayne Williams is in prison serving a life sentence for two murders but was not tried for the other killings, leaving controversy and questions surrounding the cases.

With Channel 2 Action News' extensive archive of video, photos and the interview with Wayne Williams, the show provides an in-depth look at what happened then and what's happening now.

Channel 2 talks with Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms about why she asked police to take a new look into the investigation.

Viewers will also hear from victims' families that continue their search for closure four decades later.

Channel 2's Jovita Moore and Justin Farmer host this special as the debate continues into who killed the children and if anyone got away with murder.

WHAT: Atlanta Child Murders, 40 Years Later

WHEN: Friday, August 23rd at 8 p.m.

WHERE: Channel 2 WSB-TV, streaming live on WSB Now

WHO: Anchors Justin Farmer & Jovita Moore

