TONIGHT AT 8: Crime, Community and Conversations: A Family 2 Family special

Concerns about crime are spread throughout all of our communities. Channel 2 Action News is committed to covering crime responsibly and putting crimes into context.
Crime, Community and Conversations: A Family 2 Family special on Thursday night will address those concerns about crime in Georgia and examine what’s causing the problem.
Through conversations with law enforcement, elected officials and community members, we’ll also explore potential solutions and discuss ways to keep you and your family safe.
WHAT: Crime, Community and Conversations: A Family 2 Family special
WHO: Hosted by Channel 2′s Justin Farmer and Channel 2′s Karyn Greer
WHEN: Thursday June 8, 2023; 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
WHERE: WSB-TV | Channel 2 and Streaming on WSB Now
Resources
- Atlanta Legal Aid
- Atlanta Victim Assistance: Hotline 404-588-4740
- Atlanta Year of the Youth
- At-Promise Initiative
- Boys & Girls Club
- Chris 180
- Clippers and Cops
- Georgia Coalition to Combat Human Trafficking
- Georgia Crisis & Access Line: 800-715-4225
- Georgia Office of Victim Services
- Kidz2Leaders
- MARC - Metro Atlanta Reentry Coalition
- Mothers Against Gang Violence
- Next Level Boys Academy
- PAD - Policing Alternatives and Diversion Initiative
- PROJECT L.E.A.D.
- Project Restart
- Wellspring Living: Provides residential and educational recovery services to sex trafficking victims
- YMCA
- Youth Spark
