0 Michael Seiden

Michael Seiden joined Channel 2 Action News in June 2018 as a general assignment reporter.

Michael is thrilled to be back home reporting for the station he grew up watching. Michael was raised in Marietta, where he attended Walton High School -- Go Raiders! It was there that Michael got his first taste of broadcast journalism, anchoring the morning announcements on WHS-TV.

Prior to joining Channel 2 Action News, Michael was a reporter/ fill-in anchor for WPLG in Miami/Ft. Lauderdale, where he spent four years there covering everything from breaking news to major national stories.

In 2018, Michael was one of the first reporters on the ground after the deadly mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High. In 2017, Michael reported from New York City, where he helped lead his station’s live team coverage from the scene of the terror attack in Lower Manhattan. He also traveled to Texas, where he covered Hurricane Harvey, returning to South Florida only days later to cover Hurricane Irma. During his time at WPLG, Michael also covered major events from the Pulse Nightclub massacre to the death of Fidel Castro.

Prior to joining WPLG, Michael was a reporter with KOCO-TV in Oklahoma City. While working in the Sooner State, Michael reported on some of the deadliest natural disasters, including an EF-5 tornado that tore through Moore in 2013.

Before moving to Oklahoma City, Michael worked as a reporter at KBMT-TV in Beaumont, Texas, where his career first kicked off.

Michael graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism.

When Michael isn’t chasing major news stories, he and his wife Jessica are busy chasing after their almost 2-year-old son, Bennett, or their furry canine son, Cannoli.

Michael has always had a passion for working with children and animals. Over the years, Michael has volunteered with a number of organizations, including Boys and Girls Clubs of America, Big Brothers Big Sisters and The Humane Society.

Michael is a huge sports fan and loves to catch as many live sporting events as possible.He’s also an aspiring foodie and is always ready to try something new!

If you have a news tip for Michael or you just want to say hello, feel free to reach out to him Michael.Seiden@wsbtv.com.

