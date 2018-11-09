Join us LIVE for the lighting of the Macy's Great Tree!

ATLANTA - Kick off the holiday season with Channel 2, WSB-TV. The Macy’s Great Tree Lighting will be a night full of exciting musical performances, fireworks and the lighting of the Great Tree.
For more than seven decades, Atlantans have started the holiday season with this great tradition.
Channel 2’s Jovita Moore and Zach Klein host the live broadcast from Macy’s Lenox Square on Sunday, November 18th at 7 p.m.
The musical lineup includes performances by American singer-songwriter, Adrienne Bailon Houghton; platinum recording artist, Russell Dickerson; Grammy Award winning Christian singer, Francesca Battistelli and former “The Voice” finalist, Kyla Jade.
Join Channel 2 WSB-TV for this memorable way to kick off the holiday season! Then, Channel 2 and ABC keep the night rocking with “Dancing with Stars: Juniors,” on ABC at 8 p.m.
WHAT: Macy’s Great Tree Lighting
WHO: Hosted by Jovita Moore and Zach Klein
WHEN: November 18, 2018 at 7p.m. on Channel 2 WSB-TV
