0 Georgia Game Changers: Tyler Perry & Chuck Leavell

ATLANTA - This year’s final Family 2 Family special, “Georgia Game Changers,” focuses on an environmentalist rockstar and Atlanta’s own movie mogul. Two big local stars and two of the most influential “Georgia Game Changers.”

The first of two interviews with Channel 2 Anchor Jovita Moore is with Tyler Perry, the man behind the pop culture powerhouse character Madea. Perry talks about how grateful he is to the city of Atlanta and why he is committed to keeping his movies and studios in Georgia.

The filmmaker also tells Moore of his next big dream, a program to help sex trafficking victims and victims of abuse get back on their feet. Perry even hopes to help them find stable jobs in the movie industry.

The program then delves into the life of a tree farmer who also happens to play keyboard for the Rolling Stones.

Chuck Leavell is a recipient of the Captain Planet Award and an advocate for the environment.

The musician talks about life on the road, his unique day job, and how he is working to help preserve Georgia’s forests for future generations.

“Georgia Game Changers” is a Family 2 Family Special that is committed to highlighting and proudly featuring Georgians who are shaping and affecting our state for the betterment of all who live here.

Channel 2 invites all viewers to meet these two artists on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 8 p.m.

WHAT: Georgia Game Changers

WHO: Jovita Moore

WHERE: Channel 2 WSB-TV

WHEN: Friday, Dec. 13 at 8 p.m.

