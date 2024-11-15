Zverev advances to ATP Finals semis and Alcaraz is in limbo

TURIN, Italy — (AP) — Alexander Zverev is into the ATP Finals semifinals. Carlos Alcaraz's fate is out of his hands.

Zverev beat Alcaraz 7-6 (5), 6-4 on Friday at the season-ending event for the top eight players.

Zverev won their group, finishing perfect with three victories. Alcaraz and Casper Ruud have one win each and Andrey Rublev has none.

To advance, Alcaraz needs Rublev to beat Ruud in the last group match later.

Alcaraz turned on the style in the final game but lost a crucial point when he couldn’t fully reach a Zverev passing attempt and ended up sprawled on the court.

“He turns into a different person. He really plays his best at the most important moments,” Zverev said. “The last game was the most entertaining game of the match.”

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner won the other group ahead of Taylor Fritz.

So Zverev will face Fritz in one semifinal and Sinner will likely face Ruud or Alcaraz in the other.

Alcaraz again wore a pink nose strip after coming to Turin sick and having struggled with breathing issues in his opening loss to Ruud.

Zverev leapfrogged Alcaraz to No. 2 in the rankings this week and leads their career meetings 6-5.

It was a small measure of revenge for Zverev, who was beaten by Alcaraz in five sets in the French Open final.

Zverev has bigger goals than reaching No. 2 for next year.

“It’s no secret, I’m searching for that Grand Slam title. I’m searching for world No. 1," he said. “If it’s not Roland Garros, but it’s Australia, I’ll sign the paper right now.”

Alcaraz was already looking ahead to Malaga and next week's Davis Cup finals, where he will play for Spain in Rafael Nadal's swansong.

“I really want him to retire with a title,” Alcaraz said. “It’s going to be really, really emotional and a really special tournament for me.”

