Zack Wheeler throws 1-hitter for first complete game since 2021, leading Phillies past Reds

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Zack Wheeler threw a one-hitter for his first complete game since 2021 in the Philadelphia Phillies' 3-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

Wheeler (9-2) — the National League’s pitcher of the month in June — allowed only a leadoff homer to Austin Hays in the fifth inning. The right-hander struck out 12 and didn't walk a batter, throwing 108 pitches.

Since Wheeler returned from paternity leave June 9, he has allowed only three earned runs in 40 innings.

Kyle Schwarber tied it in the fifth with a two-out RBI double, and Bryson Stott gave the Phillies the lead in the eighth with a two-run homer off Tony Santillan (1-2).

Key moment

After Wheeler struck out Stephenson on his 100th pitch to end the eighth, J.T. Realmuto singled with one out. Stott followed with his sixth homer of the season, turning on a center-cut fastball by Santillan.

Key stat

According to Baseball-Reference and veteran stat man Bob Vetrone Jr., Wheeler became only the third Phillies pitcher since 1901 to allow a home run as his only baserunner while pitching eight-plus innings. He joined Robin Roberts on May 13, 1954, and Curt Schilling on Sept. 9, 1992.

Up next

Reds: Cincinnati returns home Monday night to begin a four-game set against Miami. RHP Brady Singer (7-6, 4.36) will get the start for the Reds. Miami will start RHP Janson Junk (2-1, 3.62).

Phillies: Begin a week-long California trip Monday night in San Francisco. LHP Cristopher Sanchez (7-2, 2.68 ERA) will start.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.