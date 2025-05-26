Zach Hyman and Connor McDavid score 2 each as Oilers dominate Stars 6-1

EDMONTON, Alberta — (AP) — Zach Hyman had two goals and an assist, Connor McDavid added two goals and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Dallas Stars 6-1 on Sunday, taking a 2-1 lead in their Western Conference final series.

Evan Bouchard, with a goal and an assist, and John Klingberg also scored for the Oilers, with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins added three assists. Nugent-Hopkins has multipoint efforts in every game of the series, becoming the only Oiler in franchise history other than Wayne Gretzky with more than one point in the first three games of a conference final.

“You have to have dominant nights, you have to have nights where maybe your goalie is better than theirs,” McDavid said. “You have to find ways to win different games different ways and we did again tonight.”

Stuart Skinner was impressive once again in the Edmonton net, making 33 saves to improve to 4-4 in postseason play, his first victory in the playoffs that wasn’t a shutout.

“For him, to be able to battle back the way he has is just really impressive,” said Hyman. “I think a lot of people were counting him out and he came in and has been phenomenal and a big reason we’re up 2-1.”

Skinner struggled to start the postseason and was replaced by backup Calvin Pickard, only to be brought back in when Pickard was injured. He is pleased with how he has tackled the many challenges.

“I’m proud of myself for going through everything I’ve had to go through personally,” said Skinner, who has only allowed one goal in his last two outings. “It takes a lot of courage to keep on getting up. Especially as a goaltender. If you talk to any goalie, that’s just the game. You get hit down so many times and you’ve got to keep on getting up.”

The Oilers have won two straight since their third-period collapse in Game 1 in Dallas.

Jason Robertson scored for the Stars, who are hoping to avoid being knocked out in the third round by the Oilers for a second consecutive season.

The Stars were without forward Roope Hintz, who was tied for second in team scoring entering the game. Hintz had to be helped off the ice late in the third period of Game 2 after he was slashed on the top of the left foot by Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse.

“Tonight, we’re without our No. 1 center, we’re on the road here in a tough environment. I thought we played a really good hockey game for a good stretch of that game,” said Stars coach Pete DeBoer.

“So, there’s nothing to get emotional or upset about, I think you have to be realistic with your group. I liked our compete tonight, I liked a lot of parts of our game and we’ve got to build on that and hopefully get Roope Hintz back and get back in this series.

“We don’t have to win three games in this building, we’ve just got to win one and win our home games.”

Jake Oettinger stopped 18 shots in Dallas’ net, falling to 5-10 in his career in West final contests.

Game 4 will be in Edmonton on Tuesday.

