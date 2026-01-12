WNBA, players' union agree to moratorium, halting initial stages of free agency

NEW YORK — The WNBA and its players' union agreed to a moratorium for league business Monday.

The moratorium, which was confirmed by the league, was necessary because the sides failed to reach a deal on a new collective bargaining agreement or an extension of the current one by Friday night’s deadline.

The sides are continuing to negotiate on a new CBA and are far apart on salaries and revenue sharing.

The moratorium will halt the initial stages of free agency in which teams would seek to deliver qualifying offers and franchise tag designations to players.

Before the moratorium, the WNBA, under U.S. labor law, had a status-quo obligation to allow teams to send out qualifying offers under the expired CBA agreement.

Sunday was the first day that teams would have sent out offers to players.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.