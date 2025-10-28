WNBA offers 30-day extension as CBA deadline looms, AP sources say

NEW YORK — The WNBA has offered a 30-day extension to players to continue negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday night.

The current CBA is set to expire on Friday and tensions have been rising in recent weeks as the sides try to work toward a new deal. The league is willing to push back the deadline, according to the people who spoke on condition of anonymity because no official announcement has been made.

An extension would give both sides more time to come up with a new deal that would be transformational for the players in terms of salary. In 2019, when the last CBA deal had expired, the sides agreed to a 60-day extension and eventually ratified the current CBA in January 2020.

ESPN was the first to report the extension offer.

