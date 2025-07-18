WNBA All-Stars dazzle fans with stunning fashion on the Orange Carpet

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — The WNBA All-Stars tipped off the weekend by showing off their best fashion fits Thursday, turning the orange carpet into their own catwalk.

They walked across a stage at the Indianapolis convention center with hundreds of adoring fans cheering them. It was a fun new wrinkle to the WNBA All-Star weekend, showing off for the fans on stage.

"This was definitely a lot of fun," said Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum, who wore a shiny long-sleeved red dress and heels.

Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston, who wore a long, dark gown and heels, agreed.

“I think it just kind of gets the fans a little bit more excited about seeing all the outfits,” she said.

WNBA players have been amping up their clothes game over the past few seasons, garnering attention off the court for their pregame fashion choices. Tunnel Fits — as the players arrival to the arena is called — is not new to the league, but it has risen to a whole new level of fashion.

Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky wowed the crowd in a leopard print coat and stylish sunglasses.

“I missed this last year because of flight issues, but was so glad to be here this year for it,” Reese said.

Reigning league MVP A'ja Wilson, of the Las Vegas Aces, wore a Di Petsa-designed maroon sleeveless gown that exposed her left leg from the hip and sported stunning gold Saint Laurent earrings.

The New York Liberty's Natasha Cloud, who will compete in the skills competition on Friday night, admitted she was a little intimidated walking across the stage.

“It took me out of my comfort zone,” she said, sticking with pants and shirt.

Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx loved the chance to walk across the stage, but as a mom of a young daughter, wished she knew that there was going to be kids in the audience, as she might have chosen a different, less revealing outfit, she said.

