Merino last-gasp goal sends Spain to Euro 2024 semis after dramatic extra-time win over Germany

STUTTGART, Germany — (AP) — Substitute Mikel Merino headed Spain into the semifinals of the European Championship as they snatched a 2-1 win over Germany in extra time on Friday.

Florian Wirtz’s equalizer in the last minute of regulation time sent the intense quarterfinal to extra time.

Dani Olmo — who set up Merino’s winner — netted the opener early in the second half.

Spain defender Dani Carvajal was sent off late in extra time for a second yellow card and will be suspended for Tuesday’s semifinal against Portugal or France. Fellow defender Robin le Normand will also miss the match after picking up a booking.

The result ended the career of Germany’s Toni Kroos.

___

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.