Will UGA wear black jerseys against Auburn? Smart won't say

ATHENS, Ga. - Georgia football coach Kirby Smart stopped short of rolling his eyes when asked about the Bulldogs wearing black jerseys, but he made it clear the topic wasn’t of great importance to him.
“We did it once against one of those buy-teams (Louisiana-Lafayette, 2016), but for energy and enthusiasm,” Smart said Tuesday night, informed that Georgia fans had great interest in the Bulldogs wearing black alternate jerseys this season.
Smart’s answer Tuesday night would seem to indicate the UMass game — on Nov. 17 — would be the most likely regular season game for the Bulldogs to wear the black jerseys this season.
Georgia closes the regular season on Nov. 24 with a noon game against Georgia Tech at Sanford Stadium.
“I’m not saying we’re not ever going to do it, I’m not saying that we are, that’s just really not what is important to me,” Smart said. “I believe in the guys going out and playing physical, playing hard; you don’t have to do things like that to get them fired up to do it, I really think they should want to do it.
“It’s great for recruiting, though.”
This article was written by Mike Griffith, DawgNation.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
