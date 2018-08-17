Georgia’s Peachtree City team will play its first Little League World Series game Friday against the West Region winner from Honolulu, Hawaii (8 p.m., ESPN).
The winner will face the winner between the Great Lakes and Northwest regions in the marquee game Channel 2 Sunday at 2 p.m.
The losing squads will face off in the consolation bracket Saturday night (8 p.m., ESPN) in Williamsport.
The Peachtree City LLWS team plays its opener vs Hawaii at 8:00 pm in Williamsport, PA. Good luck! #LLWS2018 pic.twitter.com/U0CEbhqePc— Anthony Amey (@AnthonyAmeyWSB) August 17, 2018
Peachtree City coach Patrick Gloriod told the AJC the team is “super excited” to make its first appearance in the Williamsport, Pa., international tournament. They are the seventh team from Georgia and the first since 2011 to reach the Little League World Series.
The Little League World Series begins Aug. 16 and culminates with the championship game Aug. 26, which will air at 3 p.m. on Channel 2.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Top 10 high school football games this week
- Local HS football team stages walkout protesting practice conditions
- Hawks unveil throwback uniform, new court to celebrate 50th anniversary
This article was written by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}