  • What's new for Year 2 at SunTrust Park

    By: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - The Omni hotel and Comcast office building are open, overlooking the outfield. A half-dozen more shops and restaurants have joined the lineup in The Battery Atlanta. And inside the stadium, six rows of seats in two prime lower-level sections have been replaced with four-person tables. 

    Those are among the noticeable changes since the end of last season in and around SunTrust Park, which will begin its second year of operation with Braves exhibition games Monday and Tuesday and the regular-season opener Thursday. 

    Read the complete breakdown of what’s new at SunTrust Park on myajc.com.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    What's new for Year 2 at SunTrust Park

  • Headline Goes Here

    Atlanta United ‘no stranger' to early season success

  • Headline Goes Here

    Michigan heads to Final Four in role of upset stopper

  • Headline Goes Here

    A Cinderella Story: Ramblers, Wildcats prove their worth, compete for…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Arrest warrant issued for NFL star accused of injuring paraplegic woman