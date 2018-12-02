ATLANTA - Here are things to know before today’s Ravens (6-5) at Falcons (4-7) kickoff at 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:
1. Return of Jones. Falcons middle linebacker Deion Jones was back on the field with the first-team defense this week and will play. “Deion is ready to roll,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said. Jones hasn’t played since the season opener Sept. 6, when he suffered a broken foot. He has practiced with the team since he was activated Nov. 12. Last week, he was still doing some work with the scout team.
2. Bryant ready, too. Falcons kicker Matt Bryant, who’s listed with a back injury, did not participate in practice until Friday. He’s also set to play.
Long snapper Josh Harris (hip), linebacker Kemal Ishmael (knee), linebacker Deion Jones (foot) and wide receiver Calvin Ridley (ankle/elbow) were limited in practice.
Cornerback Brian Poole (finger) fully participated, but also listed on the injury report.
3. Suggs heads up No. 1-ranked defense. Baltimore outside linebacker Terrell Suggs is the Ravens’ all-time sacks leader, with 131, and has 5.5 this season. The Ravens are ranked No. 1 in points allowed (18) and yards allowed (295.4). Last week, Suggs, 36, scored on a 43-yard fumble recovery to become the second oldest player in league history with a fumble return for a touchdown.
4. Series history. This will be the sixth meeting. The Ravens lead the series 3-2. The Ravens won the most-recent meeting 29-7 on Oct. 19, 2014.
This article was written by D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
